Creative pupils at Lifton Primary School have put their fundraising skills to good use by supporting Launceston Food Bank.
After choosing the food bank as their charity, the school council ran a creative ‘Design Your Dream Christmas Lunch’ competition, raising £50 to support local families.
The pupils then went shopping for essential food bank items with the funds they raised and were joined by Launceston Food Bank and Tesco staff, using the charity’s shopping list.
The children carefully checked prices, weights and use-by dates to make sure the products were suitable before adding them to their trolley.
Staff praised the pupils for representing the school so well and for showing thoughtfulness and maturity throughout the activity.
Adam Hill, headteacher at Lifton Community Academy, said: “We’re really proud of our school council for the compassion and care they showed through this project. Supporting the food bank has helped pupils see how small actions can make a real difference, while learning valuable life skills along the way.”
The project forms part of Lifton Academy’s wider focus on kindness, responsibility and encouraging pupils to get involved in their community.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.