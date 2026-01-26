The club had a successful Christmas period during which it raised around £17,000 for local charities and good causes. This included £10,000 sponsorship from the Trees of Light (on the town hall), with the remainder coming from the Dickensian Evening barcecue, its Christmas postal service, the sale of Christmas cards, collections in Bedford Square and Morrisons and the successful Christmas Grotto in the Bedford Hotel. The grotto was a new event and could be repeated after proving a sell-out success with 170 youngsters enjoying a craft workshop and meeting Santa.