A mum and her young son have been trudging round muddy Dartmoor in support of women in danger from domestic abuse.
Stephie Harris, of Princetown, and Noah, four, and their pet dog Rex are walking 56 miles in all weathers this month in aid of Refuge, a charity sheltering women living in fear.
Stephie, who works at a Princetown cafe, has endured the wettest and windiest days of her life walking round the tors and tracks near her home on the charity’s 56-mile challenge.
The energetic walker is close to completing the target to walk 56 miles – the equivalent of two miles a day – by the end of February. Even when she’s reached that target she has vowed to continue trekking, to encourage donors.
Waitress Stephie, said: “I’m doing this to help all those thousands of women out there who need somewhere safe to shelter from physical and mental abuse.
“Refuge supports women who are forced to run to escape from violence and coercive control from partners and ex-partners.
“I know lots of women, some are my friends, who have lived in fear at home and had to run away to escape abuse of all kinds. The trouble is that so many women are controlled to such an extent, they don’t know their partner’s behaviour is unacceptable and they don’t have to put up with it.”
Billie Piper, the celebrity face of the charity, said: “Every day Refuge shows up for women by providing a range of life-saving services to help them escape abuse.”
A Refuge spokesman said such help might be a specialist helpline advisors, offering a safe night in one of the network of refuges, or providing expert legal and emotional support through our community outreach services.
Stephie welcomes donations for her sponsored walks at this JustGiving link: https://tinyurl.com/bdf8cv7t
