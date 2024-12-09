Drivers in and around West Devon will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross, lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Down to Launceston, lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 6am December 16 to 7pm December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Whiddon Down to Sourton - lane closures for inspections.
• A30, from 7pm December 16 to 6pm December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm December 16 to 4am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Lifton - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm December 17 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Okehampton Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm December 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Okehampton Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.