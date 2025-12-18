Pupils at Lifton Community Academy have enjoyed a memorable run-up to Christmas. From Nativity, carols and craft to two theatre outings.
The school has been a hive of festive fun and included nursery children delighting their families with a selection of Christmas songs.
Younger pupils also visited Theatre Royal Plymouth to see Raymond Briggs’ Father Christmas, while older children watched Dick Whittington and fully joined in with the pantomime singing, ‘he’s behind you’ calls and jokes.
Meanwhile, the school’s Christmas fair, organised by the Friends of Lifton School, raised over £1,000, with children helping to make and sell items, while families joined games and activities.
Children also embraced the festive spirit through Christmas jumper day, and raised donations for Save the Children at the same time.
Then it was the turn of the children to stand in the spotlight when they took to the stage to perform The Big Little Nativity, wowing their families with a festive show.
To cap off a special few weeks, they reached the high notes, by taking part in two carol services at St Mary’s Church in the village.
Adam Hill, headteacher at Lifton Community Academy, said: “It’s been wonderful to see our pupils getting involved in so many festive experiences this year. Their energy and enthusiasm has made this a Christmas to remember for the whole school community.”
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of the Learning Academy Partnership which runs the school and others, said: “Seeing the pupils at Lifton Community Academy embrace the festive season with such spirit is fantastic. These events really showcase the creativity and community focus at the heart of the Learning Academy Partnership.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.