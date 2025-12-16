A coach operator who takes holidaymakers from West Devon and beyond on scenic tours nationwide has enjoyed his best year yet with his charity raffles.
Michael Scutt, who runs Viewfinder Tours from Sourton, has raised £1,100 over the past year from the raffles he holds on board his coaches.
From this, he has donated £600 to Hospiscare, the hospice charity for the Okehampton area, and to the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.
He visited both charities’ Okehampton shops just before Christmas to hand over the donations.
Michael started his company in 1991 with his late wife Janet, and the first tour they organised was to the Blackpool Illuminations.
“Every trip I take I get holiday souvenirs with the names of the place we visit. Then on the way back I get the raffle tickets out and raffle them at £1 a strip. I have ended up with £1,100 this year.
“I lost my wife 19 months ago. We have been doing this since 1995. This is my best ever year.
“This year we have been to Scotland and Wales. In Scotland we’ve been to Melrose [in the Scottish Borders] and into Mid Wales and South Wales. We also went to the Thursford Christmas show in Norfolk, staying in Peterborough. We’ve been all over the place.”
He and Janet chose the charities they support each year.
“My wife Janet liked the air ambulance. We ran the business together. I lost her in March 2024 suddenly. It was sad because she just went into hospital to have a heart check. A scan showed she had invasive lung cancer and 23 days later she had gone. We were married for 37 years.”
Michael used to drive school buses but in 1991 decided to launch his own coach tour business, feeling it would offer more scope for adventure. It became Viewfinder Tours in 1995.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.