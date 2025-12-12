A mental health charity is funding places for a January escape on Dartmoor to recover from the stresses of Christmas and New Year.
Despite the oft-quoted festive message 'tis the season to be jolly’, research shows many people find Christmas to be a stressful time.
Money worries, family dynamics and raised expectations of everyone having to have a good time pile on the pressure.
But once it’s all over, the charity Mind Over Mountains is offering a chance to step away from daily pressures, find support and experience the benefit of Dartmoor’s inspiring landscape.
Ian Boyd, chief executive of Over Mountains, said: “Evidence consistently shows a positive relationship between spending time in nature and good health and wellbeing. With our walks and weekend retreats we offer much more than an escape into nature.
“Enjoying the Dartmoor scenery has a therapeutic effect on its own – and we add mental health support in a non-pressured setting.”
Participants are joined by counsellors and coaches who walk, talk and, importantly, listen.
Mind Over Mountains offers financial support to people struggling to attend a Dartmoor wellbeing weekend retreat at the end of January for people overwhelmed, isolated, or in need of reset space.
Funding has been provided by Summit to Share, set up by a group of Barnstaple men to help tackle loss, stress and burnout after their childhood pal took his own life in his mid-20s.
They have raised thousands of pounds over time and now concentrate on helping people join the Dartmoor retreat at a reduced cost.
Sam Hawkins, a Summit to Share founder, said: “Knowing our fundraising is opening the door for others to get support in the outdoors feels incredibly meaningful.”
The charity is encouraging people to sign up before the stresses of Christmas and New Year to guarantee a place. To join the Dartmoor retreat visit this website: www.mindovermountains.org.uk
