We are counting down to the August 8 departure of five intrepid Tavistock Wheelers members as they take on a 1000-mile route from Lands End to John O’Groats, writes Graham Coiley.
It is all in support of the vital work undertaken by Tavistock Memory Café.
Brian Martin, Sarah and Peter Jones, Bill McOwan, and Grum Coiley have been training for this arduous undertaken has been underway for some months. Sarah is a member of both the Widger Spoke-Easies and Tavistock Wheelers.
The ‘LEJOG’ route will take them through the hilly terrain of Cornwall and Devon on the first two days, followed by more level stretches through Somerset and Gloucester. Dipping into Wales and by day six they will find themselves amongst the mountains of Cumbria.
The second week will be in Scotland with the challenge of the Highlands plus some relief beside the Lochs. The plan is for 15 consecutive days in the saddle with plenty of cake stops along the way!
The Memory Cafe provides support for those living with dementia, their carers and family. Offering social activities, carer information, and therapeutic sessions the Cafe helps people manage some of the challenges of living with dementia.
If you wish to contribute and to add a little more motivation for the bike riders to keep their legs spinning, then you can support the team at:
www.justgiving.com/campaign/tmc-lejog-cycle