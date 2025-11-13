A community fashion show with a difference has raised £1,000.
The so-called Trashion event featured recycled and adapted clothing and materials to create new outfits which hit the catwalk in the Bedford Hotel on October 30 to raise funds for Tavistock Lions.
Some clothes comprised old crisp bags, CDs, newspapers and bin bags, to show how creative designers could be, while reducing landfill rubbish.
Penny Blackmore, of Tavistock Scrapstore, organised the show: “The fashion show was a huge success. People enjoyed what we were trying to achieve in a positive way and were truly shocked by the figures we produced showing the wastage going to landfill. We have been asked to make it an annual event.”
Penny thanked Kirsty Laurence and her team at Tavistock College for the students designs made of re-imagined trash.
