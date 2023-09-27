Cathy said: “It’s been really lovely being thanked by so many people, friends, colleagues and volunteers have all come along to wish me well. I will still be involved ion TASSZ in some way as a volunteer, but I need a rest first to catch my breath. I have grandparent duties which need more attention and I will be making more time to catch up with friends. I’ve met iso many wonderful people while I’ve been with TASS. It’s been so rewarding to know my advice has helped improve people’s lives and made a real difference including giving people more confidence too make the most of life and the best of themselves.’’