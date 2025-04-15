A new monthly café session for people living with Parkinson’s Disease has launched in Tavistock to highlight the link between the town and the history of research into the illness.
These new meetings have an important link to the history of Parkinson’s UK charity (which supports them), through two of the daughters of the man who pioneered fundraising for people living with the disease.
The new Parkinson’s UK café are taking place on the second Thursday of each month at Tavistock Wharf with the aim of providing a relaxed and friendly environment where people affected by Parkinson’s can come together to share experiences and advice and connect with others living with the condition or caring for someone with it.
The two women Amanda Willats (who lives in Tavistock and works in The Wharf) and Charlotte Bucknall are daughters of businessman Robert Way who led unusual fundraising campaigns to buy the drug Dopamine from the US to treat his secretary’s husband, who had Parkinson’s, in the sixties.
He went onto fundraise to pay for Parkinson’s research in support of the new Parkinson’s Disease Society – now Parkinson’s UK – founded by Mali Jenkins.
Robert led unique fundraising campaigns, including publicly displaying vintage cars in perspex cases as collection points named ‘Parky Meters’. Today’s new sessions are named Parky at The Wharf in his honour.
He even created a mechanical fundraising model – a felt doll which mimicked the tremors some people with Parkinson’s have – to raise awareness of the condition. His passion for research funding was so strong that he even housed the Parkinson’s Disease Society’s headquarters in one of his own properties in Wimbledon.
Robert’s daughters, Amanda and Charlotte, are sharing these memories as a testament to his incredible work, highlighting the importance of the charity which helped raise general awareness of the condition.
Amanda said: “Our father was deeply passionate about helping those with Parkinson’s at a time when there was little support or treatment available. He was a determined man who didn’t just raise money – he wanted to help people manage their symptoms.
“As children, we were involved in his fundraising, from emptying the ‘Parky Meters’ to sorting coins into money bags. His creativity knew no bounds, from using vintage cars as donation points to designing a doll that mimicked Parkinson’s tremors to raise awareness.
“We are so proud of his work, and it’s heartwarming to see initiatives like the Parkinson’s café in Tavistock continuing the spirit of community and support that he believed in so strongly.”
Heather Worth, South West area development manager for Parkinson’s UK, said: “We’re so excited to see the Parkinson’s café launch in Tavistock. Living with Parkinson’s can feel isolating at times but having a place to meet others who understand can make such a difference. This café is a warm and welcoming space where people can share experiences, offer support, and just enjoy a friendly chat over a cuppa.”
For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s helpline on 0808 800 0303.