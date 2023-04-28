OGGY OGGY Tavistock is on the move — after being at our old branch for 16 years, we have now downsized and we are now a takeaway only outlet.

At Oggy Oggy Tavistock we’re more than just pasties — all of our cakes and brownies are made and baked on site.

We also provide paninis, sandwiches and subs all made to order for a fresh, custom made treat.

We sell the best pasties in the world! It’s official — our pasties have won gold six out of the last seven years at the World Pasty Championships.

We also now have Tavistock’s best pick ‘n’ mix selection.

We are all family here and have a combined 88 years of experience.

Come and see us at Oggy Oggy Tavistock

7 Brook Street

Tavistock

PL19 0HD