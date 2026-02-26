THE Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner has launched new training to help frontline professionals identify and respond to evidence of stalking.
The sessions will be delivered online throughout March by national charity the Hollie Gazzard Trust.
Hollie was just 20 years old when she was murdered by her abusive ex-partner while working at a Gloucester hairdressing salon.
During their relationship, she was subjected to coercive and controlling behaviour.
After she ended the relationship, the abuse escalated into stalking.
Hollie’s family were unaware of the risk she faced.
Her ex-partner’s behaviour was not recognised as stalking, and the danger she was in was not fully understood.
Her death highlights the devastating consequences of missed opportunities to identify stalking and intervene early.
The training has been commissioned by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly using grant funding from the Ministry of Justice.
It is for anyone working with the public, including: specialist domestic abuse practitioners; family support and early help workers; victim advocates; social workers; housing officers; youth workers; police officers and staff; magistrates and those working for the Crown Prosecution Service.
There are six four-hour sessions being offered and a video of the training will be available online for a year.
The sessions focus on identifying stalking early and protecting those at greatest risk of serious harm.
Stalking behaviour is described by the Crown Prosecution Service as fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated. Stalking is a high-risk form of abuse strongly linked to serious violence, yet stalking is frequently misunderstood, minimised, or misidentified as harassment until the risk has escalated.
This project aims to equip professionals with the knowledge and confidence to: identify stalking behaviours early; understand why ex-partner stalking is high risk; recognise how stalking differs from harassment; apply a basic understanding of the law on stalking; assess risk and implement effective safeguarding and signpost victims to specialist stalking support.
This training draws on lived experience, evidence, and best practice to strengthen professional responses — and ultimately to help prevent serious harm before it occurs.
