Hundreds of new saplings have been planted at Wistman’s Wood on Dartmoor to expand one of the South West’s last remaining patches of temperate rainforest.
Volunteers from Natural England joined partners Moor Trees, the Duchy of Cornwall and the Woodland Trust to plant 800 saplings at the site, which covers over seven acres of the West Dart Valley, in an effort to double the size of the ancient woodland. In March last year, 450 saplings were also planted as part of the initiative.
Emma Magee, head of communities and nature on Dartmoor at the Duchy of Cornwall, said:“The continued restoration of this iconic woodland reflects the duchy’s commitment to building and enhancing nature-rich landscapes. Expanding and strengthening a rare temperate rainforest isn’t a one-off intervention, it requires steady, long-term effort. This work forms an important part of our wider efforts to build the long-term resilience of Dartmoor’s landscape.”
Planting took place in fenced exclusion plots to protect the young trees and encourage successful establishment. The saplings were grown from locally gathered acorns and rowan seeds at Wistman’s Wood and raised by Moor Trees at its Community Tree Nursery in Dartington, South Devon.
Jess Duffy, Woodland Officer at Moor Trees, said: “It is an honour to be able to support the restoration of this globally significant habitat. Our volunteers are playing an integral part in Wistman’s Wood’s recovery and expansion. It is vital that right across Dartmoor we are able to help restore and create new temperate rainforest habitats. Working in partnership is a really effective way to achieve this.”
Temperate rainforests are globally rare habitats, with 90 percent lost since the Bronze Age and only around eight percent remaining in Devon and Cornwall, making careful long-term management vital to their future. Wistman’s Wood is designated a National Nature Reserve (NNR), Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and Special Area of Conservation (SAC).
