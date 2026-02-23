NEW footage has shown the extent of the devastation at an Okehampton SEND school destroyed by fire.
On Sunday, (February 22) fire crews across Devon and North Cornwall were scrambled into action after The Promise School in Okehampton was engulfed by flames.
Reports came after flames and thick black smoke were spotted from a distance coming from the school. Drone footage shows thick black smoke billowing from the roof of The Promise School as firefighters work below to tackle the blaze.
In response to the large fire, six fire appliances, two aerial ladder platforms, plus two water carriers attended the scene, along with police and ambulance crews.
Now, new footage has shown the extent of the damage, with the school’s roof collapsed leaving nothing but a shell standing in the school’s place.
Fire crews can still be seen hosing the site down in an effort to dampen the smouldering ruins.
Residents have expressed their sorrow at the school’s destruction.
The Promise School is an SEND school catering for up to 100 children with social, emotional and mental health needs. There has been an outpouring of concern on social media, with many worried about what the fire will mean for pupils who cannot attend mainstream schools and who may now face disruption to their education.
