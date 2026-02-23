Hatherleigh Nursing Home near Okehampton recently welcomed Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue for a talk all about Britain’s beloved prickly friends.
The talk covered fascinating facts about hedgehogs, including the different types of hedgehogs and how our native species, the European hedgehog, lives and hibernates here in the UK.
The event proved popular with residents, many of whom are animal lovers, and the session offered an opportunity to take part and learn a few interesting facts. The presentation prompted conversations about seeing hedgehogs in gardens and on local walks, with many sharing their own memories of the countryside.
Devon is ranked among the top five counties in the UK for hedgehog sightings.
