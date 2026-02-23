In a one-off celebration of Celtic and Westcountry folk, culture, voice and brass, Okehampton College Choir will be teaming up with Dublin Brass for one night only.
The choir will join previous Eurovision Vision winner Eimear Quinn and international Devon-based folk artist Jim Causley for their ‘Breath Upon The Flame’ Concert at St Michael’s Church, Chagford on March 16, 2026.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for local students who belong to Okehampton College Choir to perform at a very special candlelit concert in Chagford,” said conductor Joanne Teixeira.
“It’s a rare privilege to share the stage with a renowned brass quintet, an international singer-songwriter and an international folk artist. It’s also been an exciting challenge to plan for the event and rehearse from a distance!”
The concert takes place at 7.30pm on Monday 16 March in Chagford's beautiful Saint Michael The Archangel Church, which was chosen to set off the broad range of instruments, Eimear’s ethereal voice and the harmonious local singers.
Joanne is a highly experienced musician and is Academic Director of Creative Arts at Okehampton College. “The Music department at Okehampton College has always sought to provide wide musical experiences that our young people may not encounter otherwise. Head of Music Mr Felix Mercer and I are looking forward to seeing our students share the stage with these international artists, a memory that will stay with the children forever.”
‘We’re delighted to be performing together”, says Will Palmer, founder and artistic director of Dublin Brass. “This concert is going to be a real treat; a chance for people to see the high standard of the local College’s Choir, to experience a rare combination of talent and to enjoy a candlelit evening of traditional Irish music specially reimagined for voice and brass.”
