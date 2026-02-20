A. talented teenaged cricketer is appealing to the community to help him hit the opposition for sixes on a dream tour to South Africa.
Stanley Baker, 15, of Walkhampton, is training hard already for the trip of a lifetime with Devon Cricket’s U-15 squad in October.
He is combining studies at Plymouth College with skills training with school cricket coach John Varcoe and fitness training.
His mum Kerry, said: “Stanley lives and breathes cricket. Ever since he's been able to hold a bat and hit a ball, he has, whether it’s in the garden, out in the street, in the net or up the moors.
“Stanley literally loves the game, he is always looking to improve and wants to achieve great things. His love, dedication and talent of the game has seen him offered a scholarship at Plymouth College where he’s thriving and where he plays cricket a lot.
“He’s just about to embark on a full-on under-15 season with Devon, culminating in an amazing opportunity and trip to South Africa having been selected and invited to join the October 2026 tour.”
Inspired by his dad Lee’s love of the game, Stanley came through the ranks at Cornwood Cricket Club, impressing enough to play in the premier league first XI in the premier league.
Kerry added: “We really couldn’t be more proud or happy for Stanley, his love, drive and determination for cricket is second-to-none.
“Representing Devon in South Africa is absolutely amazing, a dream come true and testament to his hard work and effort so far.”
Stanley said: “I’m really excited. I’ll be playing on harder pitches in drier warmer conditions which will benefit my game.”
The family are asking for help with tour travel costs from businesses and others.
Donations towards Stanley Baker’s Devon Cricket tour of South Africa are welcome this link: https://gofund.me/5ee368e70
