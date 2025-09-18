A photo- journalist has focussed in on Dartmoor-based blacksmiths, basketmakers, woodturners in a new book.
Suzy Bennett moved to Dartmoor from London over 10 years ago and is championing the creatives on the moor with her book ‘Artisans of Dartmoor’.
She has photographed and interviewed 16 craftsmen reviving and preserving some of Britain's oldest and rarest trades.
Suzy said: “I’ve been captivated by Dartmoor’s heritage craft scene ever since I visited my local blacksmith, Greg Abel, in his victorian forge to commission a curtain rail for my wall. It was like entering a time warp that was completely unaffected by the modern world. From there Greg introduced me to the village potter, who introduced me to the weaver, who introduced me to the woodturner.
“I was completely captivated by the different craftsmen and their work. Being from London I was suddenly put in touch with the creative and making processes which was a real first for me.”
In 2017, Suzy founded The Dartmoor Artisan Trail, an arts, craft and food network linking Dartmoor's traditional craftspeople, artists and producers.
The book ‘The Artisans of Dartmoor’ collates the work of some of the craftsman from the trail into a 244-page hardback book.
“Traditional skills in many parts of the UK are dying out, but on Dartmoor the craft scene is thriving. It’s thanks to a combination of factors - the moor’s expansive landscapes, which inspire free-thinking and creativity; an abundance of raw materials; and a supportive, collaborative creative community.”
Some of the talented craftsmen in the book include hide tanners, woodturners, willow weavers and letterpress printers.
Suzy will be talking about her book at the Museum of Dartmoor Life, Okehampton on Tuesday, September 23.
She will also be at the following Tavistock events, autumn market (October 18), Love Local market (November 30) and the Christmas market (December 8).
