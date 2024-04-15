During the Easter holidays, 16 students from Tavistock and the surrounding area embarked on a trip of a lifetime to New York City.
The students, all members of Theatretrain Exeter’s Musical Theatre (Tavistock) group, visited Central Park, the Statue of Liberty and the Twin Towers Memorial Pools.
They also went on a TV and Movies Location Tour, which included a glimpse at the Friends apartment and Ghostbusters HQ. This was followed by a trip to the Top of the Rock observation deck, exploring Grand Central Station and shopping in Macy’s.
A particular highlight of the six-day stay saw the students work with a Broadway musical director and a cast member of Chicago, on a Broadway workshop where they learnt the routine to All That Jazz.
And as well as watching a Broadway musical, Kimberly Akimbo, they gave a performance themselves in Central Park, to the delight of passers-by.