A charity that work to restore Dartmoor’s woodlands have been awarded £50,000 in funding from a grant-maker to continue their vital work.
Moor Trees is a charity that specialises in creating rich woodland habitats on Dartmoor by planting local trees which have been grown in their community tree nurseries. The group currently has 95,000 trees growing at their site Dartington and Broadly Community Tree Nurseries.
They have been awarded £50,000 from The Garfield and Weston Foundation which will go towards expanding their range and quantity of Dartmoor provenance trees at their community tree nursery.
Zoe Partridge, fundraising manager at Moor Trees, said: “We are absolutely delighted and so thankful to the Garfield Weston Foundation for this funding. Their generous unrestricted grant will allow us to continue to strengthen our core operations, grow more trees, engage with more volunteers and work with more landowners to restore and expand woodland habitats across Dartmoor."
The Garfield Weston Foundation are a family founded grant-maker supporting a wide range of charities across the UK.
Moor Trees has been working with the Duchy of Cornwall to restore the woodland at Wistman’s Wood, in the West Dart Valley on Dartmoor.
In the spring of this year Moor Trees planted 450 provenance samplings to expand the temperate rainforest.
This year alone, volunteers at Moor Trees have given 6,282 hours of time to restore wildlife.
