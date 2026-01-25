The atrocious weather of Friday evening, January 23, did not deter over 80 people attending an entertaining and enjoyable evening at Coronation Hall in Mary Tavy.
The occasion was a joint fundraising concert for Mary Tavy Coronation Hall and St Mary’s Church, Sydenham Damerel, a joint undertaking between the two villages
It proved to be a really fun night which raised considerable funds for the two good causes.
The ‘Sydenham Damerel Blowers’ and ‘Jack of all Trades’ played music throughout the evening.
The Blowers play together for fun and, dressed in their usual eccentric outfits, entertained the audience with a range of music from sea shanties to film tunes and Scottish music (a homage to Burns night) to the Magic Flute.
Jack of all Trades, Ali Ault and Mark Ashley, are a local, acoustic folk duo playing fiddle, guitars, bass, piano and trumpet. They played everything from folk and pop to rock, Irish jigs and sea shanties.
The proceeds of the evening, just over £1,000, are being shared by the Coronation Hall and St Mary’s Church in Sydenham Damerel for maintaining their facilities.
Thanks must be given to the teams of dedicated volunteers who give their time, money and limitless energy to keep the doors of the Coronation Hall open and organise events.
Special thanks to Tony Williams and Peter Hurdwell for organising the concert and thanks to all those who supported the event by turning out despite the awful weather.
