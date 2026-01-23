Schools and other community organisations are invited to apply for free trees and hedgerow plants.
The Woodland Trust, the UK's largest woodland conservation charity, is offering a range of plants to support its vision of woods and trees thriving for people and nature.
Those eligible to apply include any educational establishment, local authorities and not-for-profit community groups, including resident associations, sports clubs, local councils, faith groups, Scouts, Guides and many more.
The trust says schools and organisations should apply to provide trees to keep people cool in summer, clean air and help reduce flooding. The plants encourage wildlife with food and shelter, boost everyone’s physical and mental health and help fight climate change.
A Woodland Trust spokesman said: “Whether growing an outdoor classroom, sheltering a sports pitch or transforming neighbourhood, get involved and make a real difference for people and nature where you live, work or play.”
The trust offers hedge packs, wild harvest packs, wildlife and urban packs.
Copse packs enable residents and pupils to create a mini forest, plant small groups of trees or line a walkway or boundary.
Mini-woodlands could create pockets of shade for people to enjoy, a place for students to learn, homes for wildlife to thrive and much more. a natural screen for privacy or to reduce wind or noise.
Hedgerow packs join habitats together to help wildlife travel.
The wild harvest pack allows recipients to grow fruits and nuts to produce their own jams, jellies and wines and provide wildlife food.
The wildlife pack provides food and shelter for a wide range of wildlife, from tiny insects to squirrels and mice.
Even schools and residents in towns and cities can benefit through the urban pack which provide small, easy-care native trees thrive in urban environments.
