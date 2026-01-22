Police have warned motorists about fraudulent parking fine notifications sent by text and email targeting bank details.
Legitimate parking fines are never issued electronically and always include vehicle registration, location, and incident details. Scam messages lack this information and use high-pressure tactics, threatening increased fines and including links to fake payment websites.
Authorities advise recipients to avoid clicking any links. Those concerned should contact their local council or parking firm directly using official contact details to verify the authenticity of the fine.
Suspicious texts should be forwarded to 7726, emails to [email protected], and fraud reports to reportfraud.police.uk or 0300 123 2040. Anyone who has fallen victim should contact their bank immediately.
