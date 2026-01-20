Householders are warned by West Devon police of scam phone calls from someone pretending to be a Metropolitan Police officer.
Residents have spoke of being distressed by persistent calls from the bogus detective who claims to be investigating their bank card being illegally cloned.
Anyone who receives such a call is advised to report to Action Fraud and seek advice from police.
PCSO Debbie Hollinson, West Devon police community support officer, said: “We would like to make you aware of the following scam which has occurred in your area in recent days.
“We have had reports from residents who have received multiple telephone calls from a person claiming to be a detective from the Metropolitan Police who says that they are investigating their card being cloned.
“Obviously this has caused distress to the victim who has alerted us.
“These fraudsters can be persistent and very convincing. Should anyone receive similar contact, please report this to Action Fraud.”
Action Fraud is the UK's national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime serving as a portal to report incidents online or by phone (0300 123 2040). Action Fraud does not investigate, but provides support and gathers data for national intelligence.
For crime prevention advice please see the Devon and Cornwall Police website
