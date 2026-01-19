Yelverton firefighters have issued a warning about the dangers of using oil to cook after attending a kitchen emergency.
Householders are advised to use oven chips or air fryers to cook chips instead of pans of oil because oil is highly flammable.
The advice comes after Yelverton teams attended a call-out on Thursday, January 8.
They were called after a chip pan of hot oil began smoking and the elderly householder had fallen to the floor and could not get up to remove the pan from the heat.
The firefighters got to the scene early enough to pan to remove the pan from the heat and a full fire was avoided and the occupant was unhurt by smoke or heat.
A spokesman said: “We attended a property for a kitchen fire, but luckily nothing had taken hold. There was no fire damage to the property or the person.
“However, it had the potential to be a bad situation fast. The elderly occupant was about to cook chips in a pan of oil on the stove, but had taken a fall and was unable to get up.
“The occupant was all well. There were no injuries and they were safe.”
The spokesman added: “Please can we remind everyone that there are better and safer ways to cook chips.. with air fryers and oven chips being a cleaner and safer options. Please think twice before using an oil pan.
For further advice on information on cooking safely see this link at Devon & Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service: https://www.dsfire.gov.uk/.../fire-demonstration...
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.