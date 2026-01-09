THE government has recently issued advice to UK households around the simple low-cost actions that can be taken to reduce energy bills by up to £100.
Top tips include:
Reducing the boiler flow temperature to 60°C - lowering the combi boiler flow temperature to 60°C makes the boiler run more efficiently and could save money.
Finding and fixing draughts - check for gaps around doors, windows, floors and pipes. Look out for light shining through, listen for rattles on windy days, but don’t block essential ventilation like extractor fans.
Turning radiators down, not off - in lesser used rooms, turn the radiator down rather than switching it off completely. This helps avoid damp while saving energy.
For more energy advice visit the council’s website Energy advice - Energy efficiency help and advice
Damp and mould can affect your home and your health. While landlords are responsible for fixing structural issues, there are also quick daily habits that can help reduce moisture at home.
Your Damp and Mould Prevention Checklist
- Keep air moving – open trickle vents or windows for short periods each day.
- Wipe away condensation from windows and sills in the morning.
- Use extractor fans in kitchens and bathrooms where provided.
- Put lids on pans when cooking to reduce steam.
- Dry clothes outdoors where possible, or use a drying rack in a ventilated room.
- Leave space around furniture to allow walls to breathe.
- Report leaks or damp patches early so they can be fixed quickly.
These small steps can make a big difference — and if you spot damp or mould, always tell your landlord straight away.
