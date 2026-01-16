Police are appealing for witness and information following a serious road traffic collision near on the A30 west bound near Zelah.
Officers were called at around 1.51pm on Wednesday, January 14, to a two-vehicle collision on the A30 westbound involving a Volvo tanker-type lorry and a Renault car.
The driver of the Volvo tanker has suffered serious injuries. The road was closed in both directions while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
Officers from the roads policing team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
Anyone with any relevant information and dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 325 of January 14.
