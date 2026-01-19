Police have received a report of two men in a truck tricking their way into a Whitchurch home and stealing from the householder today (Monday, January 19).
The crime has prompted police to warn residents to be on alert and particularly vigilant about cold-caller tradesmen. Locals are advised to warn any vulnerable neighbours and relatives not to let any cold-callers into their homes.
The offenders pretended to be gardeners to gain access to the property then escaped with possessions.
A Tavistock police spokesman said: “We have received a report of a distraction burglary in the Whitchurch area of Tavistock this afternoon.
“We have information regarding two males in a silver truck offering gardening services who have been linked to this offence.
“Please be vigilant and do not allow anyone access to your premises.
“If you have elderly relatives then please considering checking in on them and advising them as above.”
Residents who have concerns around anyone behaving suspiciously are asked to call police on 999.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.