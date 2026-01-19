A primary school has welcomed its new headteacher who has taught in private and state schools.
Abi Croot, has joined Whitchurch Primary in Tavistock, (run by First Federation Trust), as the new head of school with 15 years' experience in teaching and leadership.
Abi said, ‘I am extremely honoured and privileged to have been chosen to continue to develop this fantastic school onto the next stage of its journey, and for the opportunity to join a trust with such a strong reputation for high standards, inclusion and putting children first.
“I’m looking forward to working with the Whitchurch community and colleagues across FFT to build on the school’s strengths and ensure every pupil thrives.”
Abi has worked across a range of private and state, boarding and day schools, providing her with a wealth of experience. She has held various leadership positions including, most recently, head of English at independent day and boarding school Plymouth College and head at Kingswear Primary School.
Abi added: “This is a very exciting time for Whitchurch Primary as we continue to build on the excellent work already in place.
“As head of school, my main job will be to make sure pupils are safe, happy and achieving well. I have a strong passion for curriculum design, and innovative teaching and learning strategies that are inclusive for all and forward thinking for the modern world our young children are about to enter.
“I believe a happy school is a successful school, where every pupil feels valued and heard, a culture I will ensure is established at Whitchurch.”
Angela Jenkins, director of performance and development for FFT said: “Abi is looking forward to building a more active engagement with the wider community and to fostering a strong partnership with local businesses.”
This will strengthen ‘real-world experiences’ for pupils and build a more inclusive relationship with the community.
