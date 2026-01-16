A new series of sensory storytelling sessions has launched in Tavistock Library to mark National Year of Reading (NYR) 2026.
The free one-hour sessions are on Tuesday afternoons (at1.30pm) and young children are invited with parents to pop in to hear librarian Kirsty Jeffries bring books alive.
Kirsty reads children’s books to groups and invites them to join in by asking questions along the way. The idea is to encourage youngsters to read books as fewer children are doing so nationally.
NYR26 is backed by the National Literacy Trust and Department for Education to reverse the decline in book reading for enjoyment.
The readings are followed by youngsters taking part in activities relevant to the story, which are stimulated by materials and objects made available by the library.
In the third session Kirsty read a book with birds as characters and then provided bird seeds, bird model craft materials, plastic worms and bird nesting raw materials (moss and twigs).
She said: “We welcome families to join our sensory storytelling sessions. The idea is for children to enjoy the stories and explore the books through play. This can be done through our sensory sessions using various related materials and craft to be creative and to stimulate their imagination.”
Joss Kirkham attended with her son Lowen, three: “It’s really interactive for the children and Lowen is really entering into the spirit of reading and the story. He loves reading books, so this is perfect.
“Kirstie is lively and entertaining. Using the bird theme materials is a very good idea and will help him learn subconsciously, while having fun.”
Dad Tosh Sakamoto brought son Kaz, four: “It’s a very friendly welcoming environment in the library. Everyone has to read as part for work and everyday life, so this is important. The play element is educational, though Kaz might not realise. “
