Tavistock crime thriller writer Terry Green joins an exciting line-up of authors at the Plymouth Literary Festival.
The festival is for literature lovers, over Valentine’s weekend,14-15 February 14-15, at the University of Plymouth.
As part of the two-day programme of talks, workshops, book readings and panel discussions, Terry will be sharing the twists, turns, and unexpected detours of his life and career that led him to write a fast and furious crime thriller.
His free meet the author session is at 3pm on Saturday, February 14, at the Portland Square Building.
Terry said: “Buckle up for the ride to hear more about my first crime thriller, Redline, set in the glamorous, high-octane world of sports cars. Be prepared for humour, insight, and behind-the-scenes anecdotes as I talk about my passion for cars and the real-life inspirations behind the fictional world of my hero, Jake Elderfield.”
The festival also offers a public crime writer panel with Devon authors Caroline Serpell, Stephanie Austin, Helena Dixon and Elizabeth Ducie, discussing, with fellow Devon writer Miranda Ramphul, how they build suspense, develop compelling characters, and plot the perfect murder.
Jane Corry, in her author talk, charts her journey from writing romantic stories for Woman’s Own to becoming a Sunday Times bestselling crime novelist.
Meanwhile, Plymouth crime writer Louise Sharland leads a crime fiction workshop for beginners and experienced writers alike.
There’s more inspiration for writers, including ‘From Pen to Publication’, a panel comprising Terri Nixon, Cathie Hartigan, Elizabeth Ducie, William Telford and David Sharp, chaired by Louise Sharland.
The full festival programme covers a multitude of genres, with events for readers and writers and fun events for children.
