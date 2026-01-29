Okehampton charity Wren Music has secured funding to launch a new weekly music and singing group for young people in the town.
The Wren Music Folk School has initial funding for a year from the Okehampton United Charity, West Devon Borough Council, the Scops Arts Trust, and a donation from the estate of Elizabeth Hampton for the project, which starts on March 4 and will run every Wednesday evening during school term time.
The first of the evening sessions will run from 3.45-4.30pm for children aged five to eight, followed by a 4.45-5.45pm session for children aged eight to 11, and a 6-7pm session for 11-16-year-olds.
Creative director at Wren Music, Marilyn Tucker, said: “We’re really excited to be able to do this in Okehampton. It’s an addition to our programme that we’ve been looking to do for quite a while, and it’s been made possible now because we’ve got the funding. We want to thank all of those organisations for their support.
“The school is open to all, and the young people who come along can choose a different instrument to play each week, if they like.”
Those taking part can use musical instruments from Wren Music’s store or bring their own. The sessions will be held at Ebenezer Hall in North Street. People can either book on the website or turn up on the evening.
Older children who want to focus on a particular instrument can hire one from Wren Music and continue to practise at home. The school also includes singing, with the chance to contribute ideas for songwriting.
At the end of each term, all the groups will come together and share the songs they have learned.
Taster sessions will run during the February half-term at Ebenezer Hall on February 16, 18 and 20. Sessions will run from 10am to 3pm, and attendees are advised to bring a packed lunch.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.