OKEHAMPTON Army Cadets are holding an open evening for young people to get a feel for what they might get out of joining.
The cadets is open for boys and girls aged 12-18, offering exciting opportunities that build confidence, teamwork, and real-life skills.
The open evening takes place at the Detachment Building on Tors Road, Okehampton postcode EX20 1EF, on Tuesday, February 3 from 7pm to 9pm.
On the night, cadets and visitors will have the chance to try tasters including fieldcraft, first aid, navigation, community engagement and more.
Current cadets are encouraged to bring a friend along, aged 12-18. As a thank-you, both the cadet and their guest will receive free NAAFI (refreshments) on the night. Parents and guardians are very welcome to attend too.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.