A CHARITY providing social and practical support to people with life-limiting conditions is seeking volunteers.
Brentor and Moor Compassionate Neighbours (BMCN) is a charitable organisation supporting people with life-limiting ilnesses and conditions or approaching the end of their lives.
The charity works in partnership with St Luke’s Hospice to help provide a compassionate community using local volunteers to support those living nearby, by helping people maintain independence at home as long as possible. Therefore, BMCN would like to hear from people who can offer support in an informal way.
All volunteers will have training and ongoing support to equip them to carry out their chosen roles successfully.
People who need BMCN help often live alone, especially in rural areas, and have little social contact. They might have difficulty carrying out the most basic day-to-day practical tasks and can feel vulnerable.
Following an assessment of a referred resident by BMCN, a volunteer is paired with them.
Regular visits are arranged where the volunteer acts as an advocate and supporter. In addition they can act as an extra pair of ‘eyes and ears’, providing additional support to other agencies. Volunteers support families and local primary care teams, liaise with voluntary, health and social care providers and help residents to be cared for where they choose.