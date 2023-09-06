The pair rushed down to safety in torrential rain. She added: “I know now, after doing some research, that everything we did when we were faced with the danger of being struck by lightning was wrong. We should have spread out, we should not have stopped to take any photos, we shouldn’t have tried to shelter under any rocks or trees, and we should have made our decent a lot faster that we did. Overall, we consider ourselves to be very lucky. On that day, Mother Nature was kind to us and we survived. Not many people can say they have experienced the full wrath of what I believe to have been lightning ground to air current.’’