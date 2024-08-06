She has also crafted and baked: “These were all things mum really enjoyed, but eventually found impossible as MS progressed. My physical challenges express my joy at being able to do so many things which we all take for granted, but I saw my mum’s life curtailed by not being able to move. Mum grew up in the Cornish countryside and loved the beauty of Cornwall and it is a crushing sadness to me that she couldn’t enjoy it so easily as an adult, having MS since she was 19.”