A Tavistock charity has thanked a town businessman for coming to its aid after severe storm damage forced it out of its shop.
The Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) charity shop on Market Street has not been open for three months after storm Éowyn. The damaged stock and loss of income is having a significant impact on the charity.
TASS general manager, Deb Morris said: “I am extremely grateful to John Taylor, director of Grenville Estates, for his selfless and noble generosity – the definition of being charitable.
“In a huge act of kindness, John has offered TASS the temporary use of his currently vacant commercial property in West Street free of charge to store undamaged stock and begin trading again.”
She also thanked TASS volunteers for rallying round.