Tavistock Lions Club is launching its annual local Christmas postal service.
For the last four years, the Lions Club of Tavistock has provided a local Christmas card postal service that, in the past, had been organised by the local Guides but which had stopped in 2018 due to lack of manpower.
The Lions are providing residents in the Tavistock area with its popular post again to spread Christmas cheer.
Around 4,000 cards were delivered last year and this year’s service starts on Monday, November 25.
Eight outlets will be hosting dedicated yellow post boxes and selling the special Lions’ 40p stamps. These outlets are Dartmoor Photographic, Mime in Paddons Row, Ron’s Pets near Morrisons, Shields DIY, Tavistock Launderette, the Toy Cupboard in the Pannier Market, Whitchurch Post Office and the Visitor Information Centre (open from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday).
The last day for posting is Thursday, December 12. Club members sort the cards to be delivered in Tavistock and Whitchurch.
A Lions spokesman said: “We are very pleased with the support of local traders and would also like to thank Mike McGarry of the SW Bottle Shop who provided the wooden boxes and club member Richard Marlow for his excellent work in converting them into such outstanding post boxes.
“We’re delighted to offer this invaluable service again and would like to thank everybody for their continued support.”
Further information on the Tavistock Lions Club can be found on its website and Facebook page or by calling 0345 8334807.