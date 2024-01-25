A WEST DEVON artist has called on his MP to press for legal changes to ensure roadworks are better coordinated after the town was cut off by roadworks from all directions into Tavistock.
The coincidental roadworks on Down Road, two sets on Plymouth Road and others on the B3357 from the town towards Princetown and at Merrivale caused congestion on almost all points of the compass for a few days last week. Roadworks have also taken place on Down Road and Plymouth Road in recent months.
The current Plymouth Road works started on New Year’s Day and are set to continue until March, with work by Wales and West Utilities to replace gas pipes and separately for Baker Homes on an access to a planned housing estate.
This is on the busiest main access into Tavistock and has caused frustrating delays for drivers, while traders claim shoppers and other visitors are being deterred, costing them trade.
Mick Bennett, a sculptor from Princetown, who has previously worked mending roads, has called on Torrington and West Devon MP Sir Geoffrey Cox to press for legislation which would avoid multiple roadworks on the same routes repeating within a short period and therefore, reducing the number of road closures.
He said: “Local businesses are being brought to their knees by continual and significant roadworks on all roads in and out of Tavistock. Commuters are facing hellish journeys or having to reroute onto lengthy and congested alternative routes.
“This has been happening on a regular and consecutive basis for months now as various teams of workmen have dug up roads one after the other.
“I believe that in London it is legislated that where consecutive roadworks may be required that these must be done in unison to avoid continual disruption. Why is that not the case here?
“High Street shops (already beleaguered in these economically challenged times) are really suffering as shoppers stay away in their droves due to frankly negligent works planning.
“Already suffering in these savage economic times Tavistock is being seriously damaged by its own civic planning authorities. I believe an immediate review into practices and control of planning is required and incompetence removed from this process.”
Sir Geoffrey replied saying utility companies have legal rights to carry out roadworks but all permit applications to carry out the work are assessed by Devon County Council, to avoid any direct clash between two types of works wherever possible.
On this occasion the works are a combination of scheduled activity to replace gas works and unforeseen works needed to fix leaking pipes. The works will be completed as quickly as possible to reduce inconvenience, he said.