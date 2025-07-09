A green-fingered couple have been praised for the flora beauty of their chocolate box home.
Mark and Claire White
-----
A houseproud villager has described being over the moon to receive a touching Christmas card from a stranger praising efforts to decorate her roadside Lamerton cottage.
Claire White was brought close to tears – in a good way – recently when she received a handwritten anonymous Christmas card telling her and husband Mark “how much joy your house brings me every time I drive past”.
The card writer wrote: “In the summer, the flowers are so beautiful and in winter the lights and Christmas decorations are magical and really light up some otherwise gloomy days. Thank you for spreading joy to those around you, it doesn’t go unnoticed or unappreciated.”
Claire and Mark, who are well known for their Tavistock business M&C White Motor Engineers, said: “It’s so moving to get this Christmas card through the door saying such lovely things about our house, especially as so few people send cards these days.
“Then, when I’d put it on Facebook, it really took off and we got so many people commenting and agreeing with the card. It made us both blush.
“We only make the cottage look its best for us really, so it’s amazing how it’s appreciated and enjoyed. Also, it’s lovely to see how much happiness a Christmas card with a heartfelt message brings to so many. It’s all a bit bewildering really.”
The couple found the anonymous Christmas card in a pile of post after being away for a few days.
The card says: ‘Dear lovely people, I wanted to write you a Christmas card this year to express my gratitude for how much joy your house brings me every time I drive past. In the summer the flowers are so beautiful and in the winter the lights and Christmas decorations are magical and really light up some otherwise gloomy days. Thank for spreading joy to to those around you and it doesn’t go unnoticed or unappreciated. Merry Christmas and a happy 2025. With love from a local passer-by from a neighbouring village.’
The letter writer is not alone in enjoying the sight.
Facebook comments include: ‘It’s a lovely sight to see, l’m lucky enough to pass it quite often. Well done to the owners.’, ‘the card is well deserved. I know exactly which cottage it is about. I’m not a resident of Lamerton. It’s so lovely to see, whatever time of year I pass the house.’, ‘I often think the same as the card writer as I drive past.’, ‘the card is such a lovely gesture’; ‘As soon as I started reading the card I knew which house they were talking about. I always love driving past every day and I second everything written in that card. It’s true, it warms the heart and brightens a gloomy day.’
Another said: ‘I totally agree, this cottage brightens my day whatever time of the year and I find myself imagining who lives there. It is picture perfect, stunning in the summer months and a joy at Christmas. A real credit to the owners.’
Claire and Mark would love to hear from the person who wrote the heartfelt card.
The card received by Claire and Mark White. Claire and Mark make a special effort to decorate their home for Christmas. The couple's home April Cottage in Lamerton has become something of a local landmark, dressed with hanging baskets in the summer and Christmas lights in winter.
