More than 200 young bikers enjoyed a record-breaking day of acrobatic biking, music and community spirit in Tavistock.
The sun shone as families, dirt bike riders of all ages and abilities and supporters flocked to the Tavi Trails Jam 2025. The event attracted the biggest turnout in the event’s 14-year history. Hosted annually by Tavistock Youth Café, this year’s trails jam was a success, celebrating dirt-riding and community togetherness.
Held at the Tavi Trails site next to The Meadows park, the event welcomed everyone from toddlers on balance bikes to seasoned BMX and mountain bike veterans, and a few daring dads showing off their skills.
Local band Horse Divorce and DJ Anya May were joined by commentator Andy Boyle, keeping the competition buzzing.
Competitions were tailored to every age and skill level. Balance bike time trials and the pump track challenge kept the younger riders on their toes, while more experienced riders impressed with best trick and high jump contests.
Tavistock Youth Café volunteers manned a barbecue and Tavi Skate raised awareness about plans for a new multi-use wheeled sports area in Tavistock, which would replace the current ramps.
Sponsors Cosmic Skate and Green Machine donated prizes, as well as TYC, helping to make the competitors focused on the win.
Vicki Lloyd-Walsh of Tavistock Youth Café (TYC), said: “Tavi Trails are owned by Tavistock Youth Café and provide a fantastic, free facility in Tavistock for dirt riders of all ages.
“To keep the trails open and maintained, TYC covers over £1,300 in annual costs, no small feat for a charity. That’s why, once a year, we bring the whole community together, ask just £2 entry, and celebrate with an amazing day of riding and fun.”
She said the biggest asset were the volunteers working hard maintaining the trails: “Without their time, effort, and commitment, these jams simply wouldn’t be possible. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you everyone of them.”
