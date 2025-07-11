Hundreds of happy students and proud parents gathered in Tavistock town centre yesterday evening (Thursday) to celebrate the end of exams and school.

Bedford Square was packed with joyous young people dressed to impress before travelling to last night’s proms (Thursday) at Boringdon Hall near Plymouth.

Despite it being the hottest day of the year so far, the lads looked cool in suits and ties, while the girls shone in glamorous proms dresses of all colours.

A group of students made an especially impressive entrance at the gathering by roaring along Plymouth Road in a convoy of tractors.

Highly polished for their unusual special guest appearance, the five green vehicles parked in a row in front of the town hall and discharged their well-dressed proms passengers to join the crowd. Other classic cars also joined the rally to take their young passengers to the proms.

Isabel and Liam looking their glamorous best for Tavistock College proms. Isabel will now be training to become a primary school teacher and Liam will train in accountancy. Picture by Jude Wright. ( Tindle )

Student Caitlyn was joined by her family members Riley and Alaia in the Bedford Square pre-Tavistock College proms gathering. Caitlyn plans to go to Plymouth’s City College to train to be a personal fitness trainer: “I so glad my exams are over. I’m looking forward to going on holiday to Tenerife this summer hols.” Picture by Jude Wright. ( Tindle )

Rose, Jess and Willow dressed to the nines for Tavistock College proms. Rose’s mum Helen said: “She’s worked really hard for her exams. I’m very proud of her. They deserve to let off steam and have a great evening at the proms.” Picture by Jude Wright. ( Tindle )

Among the pretty dresses and sharp suits at Tavistock College a parade of local farm tractors join the Tavistock College pre-proms gathering in the town square. Photograph by Jude Wright. ( Tindle )

Student Jakob (left) was joined by his dad David and friend, fellow student Harvey, at the Tavistock College pre-proms gathering in Tavistock centre. Jakob is moving to Australia and hopes to make a living in business. Harvey will holiday in Paris before joining Babcock as an apprentice engineer in Plymouth. Picture by Jude Wright. ( Tindle )

Student Orlando joined by his family in Tavistock’s Bedford Square before Tavistock College proms. He will be studying for A-levels from September. He said: “I want to go into dentistry when I leave school. I ‘m so relieved exams are over. Some were tough. I’m looking forward to a family holiday before going back to college.” Picture by Jude Wright. ( Tindle )