Residents complaining about roadworks on Spring Hill in Tavistock have been assured the work will be finished tomorrow (Friday).
Further roadworks will continue not far away on Watts Road, to last four weeks.
The work, by Wales & West Utilities to upgrade gasworks, has been extended for seven days, testing the patience of locals who have been diverted by the partial road closure at the bottom of the hill.
A spokesperson for Wales & West Utilities said: “We are working in the Spring Hill and Watts Road area of Tavistock, to upgrade the gas network. This work is essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport greener gas.
“In agreement with Devon County Council and to keep the local community, road users and our colleagues safe while we work, we have closed Spring Hill for the first phase of work and will then close Watts Road for the second phase.
“We originally planned to complete the work on Spring Hill and reopen the road on Friday, July 4.
“However, due to some engineering difficulties involving underground cables and drains, we have had to extend this work by a week. Barring any further unforeseen circumstances, we will fully reopen Spring Hill on Friday, July 11.
“Our works will then continue onto Watts Road as planned, and we expect to complete on schedule by Friday, August 22.”
The firm’s spokesman said the company wrote to homes and businesses in the area letting them know what to expect before work started: “We appreciate that working on roads like this is not ideal, and we’re sorry for the disruption our work is causing, but it really is essential to keep the gas flowing and to make sure the network is fit for the future.”
One complainant said: “For weeks now, I've had to divert around the closure, battle through heavily congested routes, and deal with delays that the residential roads simply can't handle.
