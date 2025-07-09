Joyous Tavistock students celebrated the end of exams and new beginnings at their graduation ceremony today (Wednesday).
Proud parents and staff applauded the presentation of leaving certificates at the event in Tavistock’s St Esutachius’ Church while Wonderwall by Oasis played.
Daisy, of Tavistock, plans on staying at Tavistock College to study photography. Friend Anya, of Yelverton, is going to City College, Plymouth, to study dance. Rose will stay at Tavistock College sixth form to study business and art. Her present ambition is to travel. Jess, of Tavistock, will also stay at Tavistock College and study maths and tourism. Her current plan is to travel.
Chris, of Bere Alston, is going to Duchy College, to study Military and Protection Studies. Friend William, of Bere Alston, is off to Plymouth City College, and Morgan, of Bere Alston, to study for a diploma in child care and development, while Liam, of Horrabridge will become an apprentice carpenter.
Friends Oliver and Stanley, both of Tavistock, are staying at Tavistock College sixth form. Fin plans an electrician’s apprenticeship, Archie will stay at Tavistock sixth form, Connor is going to Exeter College to study rugby-related disciplines, Isaac, of Horrabridge, will study PT, while Sam, of Yelverton, will study cyber security at sixth form and Rowan is joining the Royal Marines.
James Buchanan, Tavistock College principal, said: “Our students have worked incredibly hard for their exams. We are all very proud of them. We look forward to welcome those returning for sixth form and wish all the very best for those going onto further studies and jobs and apprenticeships and whatever their route takes them in life.”
The graduation ceremony included an address by the Rev Matt Godfrey and former pupil Jefferson Parlett, who gave an inspirational speech about how the college launched him on his excellent acting career.
