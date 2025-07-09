Two major projects have been unveiled by West Devon Borough Council to support its housing crisis action.
The authority will be investing second home tax income into buying two new homes for homeless people, while it also prepares to welcome residents into new temporary accommodation in Tavistock on Tuesday (July 8) - despite the presence of bats.
Councillors agreed at a meeting on the same day to invest £80,400 of second home council tax income to help buy two new homes somewhere in the borough —supporting its ongoing efforts to tackle the housing crisis.
The new homes will be bought under the government's local authority housing fund (LAHF), with the second home council tax income and funding from other sources used to help towards the purchase. This will bring the council’s total homes delivered through the LAHF scheme to 13.
The council has also identified one of its existing larger LAHF properties as potential accommodation for young people who find themselves with no place to call home after leaving care and the accommodation that goes with it.
The council agreed to ring-fence all of its second home council tax income for the purpose of housing projects across West Devon, highlighting its commitment to tackling the housing crisis head on.
Councillor Mark Renders, lead member for housing at West Devon Borough Council, said: "Turning second home council tax into real, lived-in homes demonstrates how we are responding to the housing pressures our communities are facing—especially in areas with rising house prices.
"This investment isn’t just about bricks and mortar; it’s about giving our residents somewhere safe and secure when they need it the most.”
This investment adds to a range of projects the council is delivering to meet housing needs across the borough.
He said, not only was it the right thing to do to give people somewhere to live, but also, bringing the provision of this accommodation ‘in-house’ would reduce the cost of external private landlords and provide certainty of a long-term high quality stock.
The new temporary accommodation on Plymouth Road in Tavistock will soon open, and several affordable housing developments are underway. The building has been transformed from a disused office block into three flats, all supported by staff.
The flats are of different sizes, from single-person to family size and have self-contained kitchens and bathrooms/toilets. The project cost £650,000, comprising £325,000 from West Devon and £325,000 from elsewhere.
The presence of Lesser Horseshoe Bats in the old building, next to the town’s bus station, was a challenge for the conversion and required delicate handling because of the conservation rules round disturbing roosting bats.
A temporary bat roost had to be built built before building work started and a specialist bat membrane installed between the accommodation and the roosting area to reduce disturbance.
The council is also helping communities set up housing initiatives such as community land trusts - not-for-profit organisations which buy and manage land for the benefit of residents, mainly for affordable homes and other community needs.
