Joyous children are showing off their singing and acting skills in a play to celebrate the end of school.
Tavistock Primary School’s year six (who are now moving onto higher schools) are staging their homegrown story of aspiring Hollywood stars iof the silver screen in a murder mystery musical.
The performance is called The Murder that Wasn’t and is written and directed by Tracy Harding and Lisa Base and involves all the children who are leaving the school this term.
The leading stars of the show are Thea who plays Wanda, Ruby who plays Maisie and Lottie who plays Constable Crimson.
Two shows (today and tomorrow) will entertain fellow students and staff and then parents.
