A Hawaiian theme welcomed guests as it was eyes down for the Callington Lions’ Summer Bingo evening on June 27.

Top prizes included barbecue hampers, §ntipasti nibble boxes and two cleaning hampers. The night brought fun to the town hall and smiles to faces, according the Lions.

Summer vibes for newly re-elected president of Callington Lions Hayley Patton, pictured with mascot Lenny the Lion at their Summer Bingo event. (Picture: Callington Lions)
A spokesperson said: “We delivered the summer special complete with Lenny the Lion. Most dressed up for the occasion and there were many, many very happy customers.”

Bingo regular Kerry, said: “We had a great night and everyone on our table loved the special summer prizes. Exactly what we asked for and in fact, it exceeded our expectations.”

Callington Lions bingo regular Kerry bagged the prize of Summer cocktails at the special Summer Bingo evening at the end of June. (Picture: Callington Lions)
The next Callington Lions Bingo Night will be the Honey Fair Bingo on Friday, September 26, this time, Honey Fair-themed.