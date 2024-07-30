The neglected remains of what used to be the most powerful abbey in the region and one of the biggest are being tidied up in Tavistock ahead of a project to bring them alive for the public.
The first remnant is Betsy Grimbal’s Tower which has been sporting sprouting vegetation from the top and all up the walls for many years, but all is about to change thanks to Tavistock Heritage Trust in partnership with Tavistock Town Council and Historic England and Tavistock Town Council.
The tower is being shorn of its unwanted locks by council workers ahead of an in-depth survey to work out the extent of repair works required to bring the ruins back to life back to life This work is part of an ambition project to bring the ruins, along with the geophysical investigation in the adjacent church grounds, to work out where the abbey church was. Ultimately the Benedictine abbey in its entirety in 3-D will be digitalised and place it online as a visitor attraction.
Sue Spackman, the lead on the abbey working group for Tavistock Heritage Trust, said: “I’m pleased that at last work has begun on the first step in creating an exciting new attraction for visitors and residents.
“We have grant aid from Historic England to remove the plants that have grown over the tower, then an archaeological survey by appointed consultants will take place above ground in the grounds of St Eustachius’ Church to look for evidence of the original abbey church on the north side of the current church aisle. Little is known about the abbey church. A dig in the archway to Betsy Grimbal’s Tower will also look for the floor which is a few feet higher than the original floor.
“Eventually, we aim to integrate what is known about the tower and the church and everything else that is visible into a fuller picture of the abbey. That will help us create a 3-D digital picture of the abbey which will be placed online and allow people to explore it in ways which they haven’t been able to.“
Betsy Grimbal’s Tower, next to the Bedford Hotel, is in a ruinous state as one of the few remnants of the tenth century Tavistock Abbey - the west gateway which gets its name from the Benedictine saint the Blessed Grimbald.
Sue is also asking residents to report any large stones they might have in their walls and gardens and houses which they suspect might be from the original abbey The trust will then map and investigate reports to add to the historic picture of the abbey. reports of stones can be made by email: [email protected]
Tavistock Heritage Trust is a community-driven voluntary organisation dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich historical and cultural heritage of Tavistock as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
It runs the town’s Visitor Information Centre, conserves and preserves historical buildings, artefacts, and traditions that hold significance to Tavistock's identity.
Through educational initiatives, guided tours, workshops, lectures and exhibitions, the trust helps create awareness about the town's history.
The trust comprises archaeologists, architects, historians and anyone interested in Tavistock’s past. They work alongside the other history groups and heritage sites in the town to organise the annual national Heritage Open Days events.