“We have grant aid from Historic England to remove the plants that have grown over the tower, then an archaeological survey by appointed consultants will take place above ground in the grounds of St Eustachius’ Church to look for evidence of the original abbey church on the north side of the current church aisle. Little is known about the abbey church. A dig in the archway to Betsy Grimbal’s Tower will also look for the floor which is a few feet higher than the original floor.