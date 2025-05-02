VISITORS and local people are being encouraged to make best use of health services over the May bank holiday weekend between May 3 and 5.
The message is that urgent and emergency health care will be there for you, but please choose the right service for your needs.
Dr Peter Collins, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Devon, said: “We can all support the many dedicated individuals working over the bank holiday weekend by making simple preparations and knowing which services to access for help if we need it.”
Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, the advice is to:
• Make sure you have collected any repeat medicines, especially if you are travelling
• Continue to call 999 in emergency and life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk
• Go to NHS 111 online if you need medical help or advice, or you are unsure about whether you should go to hospital; you can also phone 111
• Play your part by taking simple steps to look after yourselves and loved ones, checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.
• Make sure your medicine cabinet is well-stocked
• Make use of community pharmacies, which can advise on minor illnesses and provide medications. Local opening hours can be viewed on the NHS England South West website
• If you, or someone you know, experiences a mental health crisis you can access support from 111
Visitors to Devon are also reminded that their first port of call for GP care is their home practice, which will be able to provide online, phone and video consultations as well as arranging for prescriptions to be sent to any pharmacy you choose.
Dr Collins concludes: “By choosing the best service for your condition, you can help us maintain emergency care for those who need it.”
For more information on when to call 999 and when to go to A and E, you can visit the NHS UK website.
For local healthcare information, visit the One Devon website: https://onedevon.org.uk/our-work/services-and-support/health-pressures/ .